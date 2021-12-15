WATCH: This luxury Diamond Villa in the Eastern Cape is bigger than most apartments

I was the lucky person to stay at the Diamond Villa at Prana Lodge. The lodge, a 40-minute drive from the East London airport, is in the picturesque village of Chintsa East. Having stayed in some pretty incredible villas before, I must admit that this one is right up there with my favourites.

With ample space for two guests (it is 120 m²), the villa makes for the ideal social distance getaway. And that's not the best part. Diamond Villa boasts some pretty stunning ocean views and showcases among the best sunsets and sunrises I've seen. Diamond Villa epitomes elegance and is perfect for those wanting a romantic break. As you walk through the long passage from the TV and a coffee lounge into the bedroom, there's a cosy dining area for those romantic dinners. The central focus of the room is the bed. Here you can relish stunning views as you savour your morning coffee.

There's also a seating area with a side table where you can comfortably read a book or take a nap. The bathroom is a signature feature and among the biggest I've seen. Mixing modern and vintage design elements, the state-of-the-art bathroom features a double shower, vintage bathtub, closet and striking dressing area. Other amenities in the villa include a pool, outside shower, spacious deck, coffee and tea facilities and free wi-fi. Spend at least two nights here to enjoy all of its stunning facilities.