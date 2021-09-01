Wild Coast Sun celebrates its dynamic female staff
Share this article:
Wild Coast Sun in Port Edward closed Women’s Month on a high note by celebrating its dynamic female staff.
The hotel has honoured the female staff who keep the cogs of Sun International’s massive beachfront resort running smoothly. It has also honoured those who have collectively worked at the property for close to 40 years, which is, coincidentally, the number of years the resort has been operating.
One of the female employees the hotel celebrated is Cynthia Nene, who was recently promoted to Wild Coast Sun marketing manager after handling various roles on and off at Sun International for the past 15 years.
Another was the investigations manager Rosemary Cele, who has been with the resort since 1998, starting as a cashier and working her way up to her current role. She is responsible for quality assurance investigation, audit processes and taking ownership of investigation outcome decisions, such as opening criminal cases or lodging disciplinary action.
Another female employee who worked her way up the ladder is Busisiwe Zondi, who started as a clerk in 2007 and two years later, she was promoted to a Safety, Health and Environmental Manager.
Ensuring that the Wild Coast Sun keeps guests happy and upholds its four-star grading is front office manager Topi Mkhonza. Mkhonza started as a guest service attendant in 2003.
And making sure guests stay in a clean and safe environment is the executive housekeeper, Zanele Mnguni . She started as a receptionist and, in 2018, was promoted to her current position.