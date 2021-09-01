Wild Coast Sun celebrates its dynamic female staff

The hotel has honoured the female staff who keep the cogs of Sun International’s massive beachfront resort running smoothly. It has also honoured those who have collectively worked at the property for close to 40 years, which is, coincidentally, the number of years the resort has been operating.

One of the female employees the hotel celebrated is Cynthia Nene, who was recently promoted to Wild Coast Sun marketing manager after handling various roles on and off at Sun International for the past 15 years.

Another was the investigations manager Rosemary Cele, who has been with the resort since 1998, starting as a cashier and working her way up to her current role. She is responsible for quality assurance investigation, audit processes and taking ownership of investigation outcome decisions, such as opening criminal cases or lodging disciplinary action.

Another female employee who worked her way up the ladder is Busisiwe Zondi, who started as a clerk in 2007 and two years later, she was promoted to a Safety, Health and Environmental Manager.