Emirates to resume flights to these 3 SA cities from October

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town from October 1 and Durban from October 4 in South Africa. It will also resume flights from Harare in Zimbabwe from October 1 and Mauritius from October 3. The addition of the five points will expand the Emirates’ global network to 92 destinations. Emirates’ African network will also now extend to 19 cities. Customers flying in and out of Emirates’ 3 South African gateways can safely connect to Dubai and an array of onwards connections to Europe, the Far East, Middle East, West Asia and Australasia. Flight schedules for Emirates’ South African destinations will be available on their website later this week.

However, the SA government has not yet revealed its travel list.

Emirates will operate to Harare with two weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service.

The linked services will connect Zambia and Zimbabwe to key destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, Australasia and West Asia with one convenient stop in Dubai.

Flights from Dubai to Mauritius will initially operate once a week on Saturdays, supporting the Mauritian government’s repatriation efforts to bring its citizens home, and enabling the recovery of the country’s tourism industry by safely connecting leisure travellers from Europe, the Far East and the Middle East to the popular Indian Ocean island destination.

The airline revealed that travellers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has reopened for international business and leisure visitors.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving at Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.