Enjoy some South African traditional dishes in the places they were created

One of the elements that make South Africa unique is our food. Food has historically been a catalyst for human connection, bringing people together through the universal language of taste and flavour. South Africa’s heritage is an incredible story of different cultures, and traditional food, bringing old and new dishes to the shore.

To fully experience a destination one has to try the food, including heritage. Travel search website Cheapflights.co.za recommends enjoying these traditional dishes in the places they were originally created. Chakalaka Chakalaka is a spicy stewed vegetable relish most often made from a combination of tomatoes, carrots, peas and/or peppers – with a lot of spices! Often served over mielie pap (maize meal porridge) - the starch accompaniment to a meal – different varieties of chakalaka now add zing to a broad selection of meats and dishes.

This dish is available in stores but is most popular in the north of the country, particularly in townships in Johannesburg, such as Soweto, which allow visitors to learn more about the country’s most important recent history - and to enjoy the traditional township fare. Umngqusho This dish was the late Nelson Mandela’s favorite dish; it is a blend of maize kernels and sugar beans that are cooked over a long period of time until soft, and is a delicious starch component of a meal.

Where to try this dish: You’ll find this hearty dish at many restaurants that serve traditional African food. Try it at one of the many African food destinations in Pretoria or at Marco’s Place or The Africa Cafe in Cape Town, here you will not only experience traditional food, but the entire experience along with music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anouk Procyk (@anouk.33) Shisa Nyama Shisa Nyama - Zulu slang for “buy and braai” - took off, and has grown to become a community experience where diners come not only to choose and have their meat braaied, but to enjoy local music, socialise, and even use the venue as a vibey remote working spot.

Where to try this dish: Try it out at Moja’s Cafe in Soweto, or in Bloemfontein at Chesa Nyama Lemo Mall. Bunny chow One of the well-known dishes in South Africa is bunny chow, designed in the 1940s as a means for the Indian labourers.This dish, is a delicious curry filling stuffed into a hollowed-out portion of a loaf of bread. Today bunny chow is enjoyed as a hearty and very filling meal across SA, but particularly in Durban.

Where to try this dish: It is well worth the journey to Durban to enjoy an authentic bunny chow in the place where it originated, even though its served across the country View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOWETO FOOD & LIFESTYLE (@soweto_food) Melktert For those with a sweet tooth, Melktert which is milktart, is a baked tart made from milk and eggs, infused with cinnamon and almonds, and baked in a delicious crust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haseena (@the_daily_dilemna) Where to try this dish: You’ll find melktert at most home baking stores anywhere in the country but definitely consider trying the one from Ouma se Kombuis in Paarl. Bobotie This dish could be considered South Africa’s national dish. The core ingredient is minced meat, and it is topped with a creamy egg custard. It’s served with yellow rice and sambals.

Where to try this dish: This and the next dish are particularly popular in an area of Cape Town called the Bo Kaap, a quaint suburb which is home to the Cape Malay community. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chantal Sterk (@chantie1970) Tomato bredie This tomato and meat stew was brought to SA by the Malay people. It is usually made of mutton but beef can also be used.