From the creator of the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa comes Ghost Weekends , a first of a kind in the country. The spooky weekend event takes place from October 19-20 in the town of Parys in the Free State. Parys, known for its many haunted venues in the town, was the perfect place to host the Ghost Weekends Away, said organiser Mark Rose-Christie.

“Ghost weekend aways is quite popular overseas. I had been approached by several people to host one in South Africa. Having visited England and been on various ghost tours, I knew that there was a market for it,” said Rose-Christie. The 58-year-old from Port Elizabeth said the response for the event was phenomenal. Guests will stay at the Stonehenge in Africa, a riverside Lodge 110 kilometres from Johannesburg. Situated near the Vaal River, the hotel is believed to have a ghost that lives in an old house on the property.