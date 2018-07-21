Travellers should first see what their city has to offer before they explore other places. Picture: Pexels.

Are you thinking of going on a holiday, but your mind is conflicted on what destination to choose? France seems tempting, but so does somewhere in the US and Asia… You haven’t clearly made up your mind and the indecisiveness has taken a toll on you! Well, while you get to saving for those luxury holidays, it may be a good time to stop stalling on your travels.

Travel experts have said that people should start their travels in their hometown, even if that means that they book accommodation less than 100km from their homes.

“There is no better way to start your travels than in your hometown. It allows you the opportunity to see what is in your backyard,” said Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, a tour agency in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Many people have the perception that a holiday needs to be international and that you need to save for years to go on one. The good thing is that any holiday, even if it’s in your city, helps to relax and rejuvenate a person. It also exposes them to the vast offerings in their own ‘backyard’,” she said.

Morris and her husband, from Hillcrest, recently went on a 2-night getaway to Musgrave to check out what the museum scene Durban has to offer.

It piqued their curiosity about certain museums and helped them to discover some hidden gems along the way. They visited the Kwa Muhle Museum and Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre.

“The trip gave us a new perspective on our country’s history. We are busy planning another staycation to discover the art scene that Durban has to offer,” she said.

Morris shares why a holiday in your hometown may not be such a bad idea:

See what your city has to offer: How well do you know your city’s landmarks, historical buildings and tourist attractions? If the answer is not positive, then perhaps it’s time to explore.

Book local b&bs: If you are worried that this may cost you a fortune, there are many fairly priced b&bs available. Airbnb has also become popular.

It contributes to the local economy: Aside from the mainstream hotels at a particular destination, there are small owned guest houses, b&bs, tours and activities that you can use. This will have a positive impact on the local economy.

