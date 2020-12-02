Get your heart racing with these epic Free State summer activities

The Free State is one of South Africa's most underrated provinces, yet it offers a diverse range of travel options. There's plenty to keep travellers occupied when they visit, especially for the adventure-loving travellers. The province also boasts five routes named after popular South African animals and birds, offering a range of attractions that would make your holiday worthwhile. We've compiled a list of activities you should include in your summer holiday bucket list: Abseil in picturesque settings

For the adventurous, Clarens Xtreme's abseiling activity draws many adventure sport lover. The experience starts at Swartland, a 50m high sandstone rock face overlooking Clarens, which boasts some of the most striking views.

It states on its website that "anybody who can fit into a rock climbing harness can do abseiling" and no experience is required.

Rates start from R270pp. Call 058 256 1260 or visit www.clarensxtreme.co.za

Get your heart racing with Vaal River experience

Situated on the banks of the Vaal River, travellers can immerse themselves in a thrilling experience that will get their heart's racing. Real Adventures, the company that hosts the river rafting activity, offers half days, full days and multi-day trips mainly on the Vaal River.

So, whether you a beginner, going with family or an adrenalin junkie, there's something for everyone.

Rates start from R450. Visit https://www.realadventures.co.za/river-rafting/

End your day with a magical sunset cruise

Situated 30 kilometres outside of Bloemfontein, travellers can enjoy an affordable sunset cruise.

Their raft cruises are R125pp for 3 hours. Call 082 408 9737 or email [email protected]

Read our latest IOL Travel digital magazine here.