Sandstone Steam Festival to go full steam ahead

Bookings are now open for the Sandstone Steam Festival, an event that takes place in February every year.

Visitors to the festival often describe it as “unforgettable”, and with its world-famous narrow gauge vintage steam railway on 30km of track, Sandstone Estates is a marvel for steam enthusiasts from all over the world.

With panoramic views over the Maluti Mountains, the festival features working oxen with wagons.

Just north of Ficksburg, the cherry capital of South Africa, in the Eastern Free State, visitors can look forward to authentic railway stations, corn fields and sunflower fields.

On offer will be walking tours of the movie-set friendly farm, complete with the 30km of narrow-gauge rail track, an integral part of the timeless attractions of this productive farm.