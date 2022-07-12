Windmill Casino reopens popular Diamond Lill’s after 2-year hiatus

Bloemfontein - Windmill Casino is happy to announce that it has reopened Diamond Lill’s following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bloemfontein’s one-stop entertainment bar and destination reopened just in time ahead of Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s announcement on the lifting of coronavirus regulations in June.

Diamond Lill’s had been closed since the start of the pandemic and the venue reopened at the end of May. It will once again play host to a range of entertainment, from comedy shows and bands to karaoke evenings. The bar offers a relaxed environment and is a casual spot to enjoy time with friends. Windmill Casino’s general manager, Johan Oosthuizen, said: “Windmill is pleased to once again be able to support local artists and comedians who were so badly affected during the hard lockdown, allowing them to resume earning their livelihoods while entertaining the public.”