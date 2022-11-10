3 things to do for a memorable Jozi staycation this festive season

When it comes to Jozi, we hardly consider the city as a travel destination. Johannesburg is synonymous with hustling and work, so by the time the festive season comes, the city tends to get a little quiet. If you haven’t made plans to go on holiday or go “home” for the festive season, there are loads of things you can do to keep yourself occupied. Think of it as a staycation. So here are some fun things to do in JHB to make you feel like you’re an explorer in The City of Gold, according to the Radisson Hotel Group.

Visit Soweto The South West Township (Soweto) is South Africa’s most captivating and energetic township. Soweto, is the capital of urban and street culture and is filled with rich South African history. There are plenty of historical sites to explore while feasting on local cuisine. The streets are coloured with beautiful murals and graffiti, and spontaneous adventures await those who love to live life on the edge.

Get your adrenaline pumping with either bungee jumping or rock climbing at Soweto Towers. You can also go on a quad-biking adventure tour of Vilakazi Street or enjoy an authentic township lunch at Sakhumizi restaurant, a local favourite hangout. You can also take a long walk to freedom down Vilakazi Street to get a peek into SA’s history with a visit to Mandela House and the Hector Pieterson Memorial. Jozi Safari

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to journey too far out of the city to go on a safari. For a safari experience in the concrete jungle, why not head to Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve, situated in the Cradle of Humankind and only 45 minutes from both Johannesburg central and Pretoria. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Barber (@thewanderingmikeyb)

Here you and your family can enjoy a a game drive, watch predators feed, explore a cave, have a braai, speed around a bike track, climb a jungle gym, go for a swim, share a pizza, enjoy sundowners, stay the night, and so much more. Explore the history of humankind Another fun and informative thing to do is explore the Cradle of Humankind or Maropeng which is just 20 minutes away.

The Maropeng Visitor Centre is an award-winning, world-class exhibition, focusing on the development of humans and our ancestors over the past few million years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maropeng (@maropengsa)

Visitors will be transported through time, starting with the formation of the planet and moving all the way through the evolutionary processes that culminated in the world as we know it today. You will see fossils, learn about how humankind was born, view stone tools that are up to one million years old, and much more. This self-guided, interactive tour allows you to take all the time you need to ponder humanity’s fascinating origin story. Enjoy a day-cation

If you’re looking to indulge, treat yourself to a luxury wellness treat, then look for hotels and spas where you can enjoy a daycation. The Radisson Hotel Group offers a lot of things to do without actually checking in, like spa treatments. Research what your favourite hotel offers and enjoy a spa treatment, a leisurely breakfast or some summer cocktails on the rooftop bar while you take in the breathtaking views of the city. There are so many things to do in the City of Gold and if you look hard enough, you’ll see that fun is all around you this summer.