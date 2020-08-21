3 things to do in Gauteng this weekend

With level 2 lockdown allowing inter-provincial travel, domestic travellers can venture out and explore what South Africa has to offer. Here are some places to visit in Gauteng this weekend: Dinokeng Game Reserve View this post on Instagram An elephant bull strutting his stuff 🐘 📸: Natasha Banhidy A post shared by Dinokeng Game Reserve (@dinokenggamereserve) on May 12, 2020 at 9:15am PDT The name of the Dinokeng Game Reserve is derived from the languages of the Tswana and Pedi people who traditionally inhabited the area. Meaning “a place of rivers”, Dinokeng lies in the catchment area of two rivers that flow into the Olifants and Limpopo rivers and on to the Indian Ocean. Known for its ecotourism, the game reserve offers game drives and bush walks, self-game-drives, picnic sites and bird hides.

Open from 6 am to 6 pm. Visit www.dinokengreserve.co.za/

Hennops Hiking Trail

If hiking is your thing, look no further than Hennops Hiking Trail in Pretoria. Visitors get to choose from three circular hiking routes, which include a short 2km walk, the 6km Zebra Route and a rather challenging 11.3km Krokodilberg Route (4-5 hours for experienced hikers). To access the trail, visitors will need to cross the Hennops River either by a suspension bridge or via cable car. The trails offer stunning views of the nearby Magaliesberg mountains, offering many gorgeous backdrops for that mandatory selfie at the end of the hike. Hennops Hiking Trail is open daily. Visit: www.hennopstrails.co.za/

Modderfontein Reserve

If you yearn to enjoy the great outdoors with loved ones, travel to Modderfontein Reserve, a 275-hectare reserve that is crisscrossed by relatively flat hiking and cycling trails. There are four specially designed mountain biking routes ranging from 10km to 40km, and an 8km hiking trail complemented by shorter walks that skirt around the reserve’s wetland areas.Visit: https://modderfonteinreserve.co.za/

