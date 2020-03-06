5 of the best farmers' markets to visit in Joburg and Pretoria

Farmers markets are the new social haunts for everyone. Firstly, It’s a safe and relaxed environment. And, if you have a family, this is a big plus as you aren’t worried about the kids 24/7. There’s something for everyone, young and old, whether you love organic produce, craft beer, artisanal desserts, vegan treats and great grab-and-go meals. And there’s plenty of fun activities and live music on offer, making it the perfect way to while away your time on the weekend. MARKET ON MAIN You couldn’t pick a better spot for a market. Nestled in the heart of Maboneng Precinct, this urban market has the best foods and local designs on offer. It launched in January 2011, this place has the best vibe.

The public can enjoy a wide selection of cuisines from myriad cultures. And the music lends itself beautifully to a social environment. Locals and visitors enjoying shooting the breeze here while also shopping up a storm. The best part, it supports local artists, too.

Where: Arts on Main, 264 Fox Street, Johannesburg.

ROSEBANK SUNDAY MARKET

This rooftop market is a hive of activity. Between the tantalising aromas wafting through the air, they have a wide selection of gourmet goodies on offer, including crafts, fashion and jewellery items.

Of course, the main focus is the food with a choice of loaves of bread, cheeses, spices and cured meats on the menu. They also have everything from DJs to live bands and pantsula dancers.

Where: 50 Bath Ave, Rosebank,

BRYANSTON ORGANIC AND NATURAL MARKET

Healthy and delicious cookies from Bryanston Organic and Natural Market. Picture: Supplied

Healthy eating is a new lifestyle trend. With veganism, banting and keto diets on the increase, finding the right fresh produce is of paramount importance.

That is where this market comes to the rescue of many.

The fresh fruit and veggies here are grown in fertile and healthy soil. The producers that supply the goods practice organic agriculture, which is a huge plus on the environment.

Happy Milk is back at the market. This means you can get your supply from the PGS stall. Don’t forget to return those empty bottles.

And if you are looking at enjoying a delicious brekkie or brunch, stop by the Le Café Pop Up. Run by Paul Zwick, a French chef and also the owner of Patisserie de Paris. Not only will the food tickle your fancy, but the cakes and pastries will also blow your socks off.

And the kids have plenty of activities to keep them out of your hair and having fun.

Where: 40 Culross Rd (off Main Rd), Bryanston, Johannesburg.

REAL FOOD LIFESTYLE MARKET

While on the healthy eating wave, this market in Pretoria is the best spot to enjoy high-quality banting dishes, keto and all kinds of LCHF foods.

Talk about guilt-free eating. You can grab a bullet-proof coffee while tucking into a sugar-free waffle with ice-cream.

Located in the serene setting of the National Botanical Garden, you get to feast like a dieting king or queen while bonding with nature.

The public is encouraged to take along a picnic blanket. Did I mention, there is live entertainment, too?

Just to give you a hint of some of the vendors at the market, they have Butter Me Up, so take along a big shopping basket. The Ice Creamery is serving their banting ice-cream, with no added sugar, and sweetened with xylitol, which is perfect for this hot weather. And their ice-cream is free from preservatives and artificial flavours.

Lorian’s Cheeses, Ché Gourmet, Life is Bantingful, Rock Valley Farm, Low Carb Factor, The Keto Kitchen and Skinny Waffles among a host of other vendors, including a spot to get the best stuff for your pet.

Again, kids are catered for with their own entertainment spot.

Where: 2 Cussonia Ave, Brummeria, Pretoria

[email protected] SHEDS

For some of the best food, music and Instagram spots, this one isn’t just good, it’s perfect. Seriously, the atmosphere is infectious. Aside from the energy, it is home to local artisan food, art, design and, of course, fresh sounds.

And it is located in the trendy 012Central Precinct.

Let’s talk food, though. After all, it is a crucial ingredient when you are among great company. There are deli-style dishes and gourmet coffee on offer.

Of course, if you like something a little stronger and cooler, you will be spoilt for choice.

Entrance costs R50 before 2pm. Thereafter it is R100. Kids, Vespa riders and cyclists have free access.

Where: 381 Helen Joseph Street, Pretoria.

When: Last Saturday of the month.