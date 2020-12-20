9 hidden gems in Jozi to check out this summer

No one knows hidden gems of a destination quite like locals, therefore Airbnb invited hosts from across Joburg to share the local business recommendations they make to their guests. Now travellers can explore hidden gems found on a map. Many of these places to eat, drink and be merry lie outside the standard tourist areas and have not often benefited from tourism. Here are nine hidden gems in Jozi to check out this summer: Pata pata View this post on Instagram A post shared by PATA PATA MABONENG (@patapatarestaurant) This cafe and jazz bar is named after the famous Miriam Makeba song. This is the place to visit if you are looking for live South African music while munching on cafe-style food such as burgers, wraps, steaks and soups, to name a few. Located at 286 Fox Street in Jeppestown.

The Living Room

The Living Room is a lush eco-oasis in downtown Joburg. The stylish rooftop bar offers breathtaking views over the city. The Living Room looks jungle-like with greenery everywhere and gives patrons a feeling of bringing the outside world inside. It’s the perfect location for drinks with friends. On Saturdays, when not booked for a private function, there’s a party called “Super Cool Saturday”.

Located at Main Change Building at 24 Kruger Street in Maboneng.

Victoria Yards

This inner-city development is filled with a vibrant community of artists, artisans and craftspeople. There's also an urban agriculture project that aims to create jobs, income opportunities and the chance to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the public. Be sure to visit their market on the first Sunday of the month called the Makers and Growers market that showcases all the tenants and small businesses that call Victoria Yards home. Expect art, food, jewellery and more.

Located at 16 Viljoen St, Lorentzville

Kitcheners Bar

As one of Joburg’s oldest bars, Kitcheners is an institution in the city centre and well-loved by locals. They describe themselves as being a local pub by day with legendary parties at night, so choose the timing of your visit based on what vibe you are keen on. There are also comedy nights on Tuesdays for those wanting a good laugh.

Located at 71 Juta Street in Braamfontein.

Bridge Books

This book lovers treasure trove sells new and secondhand books with a focus on supporting African writers. Driven by a real passion for books and reading, the owners support smaller retailers and act as the go-between for them and big publishing companies. Bridge Books also hosts many events that bibliophiles would enjoy including book launches, writing workshops and more.

Located at 90 Commissioner Street in Marshalltown.

Spook Gear

This proudly South African store sells unique African-inspired clothing. Spook Gear makes everything from dashiki t-shirts to vibrant patterned shirts, colourful caps, bags and more. Shop here if you are looking for stunning and uncommon items of clothing or accessories that are proudly made in Africa.

Located at 300 Commissioner Street in Jeppestown.

Kalashnikovv Gallery

Kalashnikovv Gallery was started in 2013. It is a contemporary fine art gallery and project space for emerging and established local artists. In this space, you will find a mix of independent artist space, and if you’re looking for South African artists to support, this is the place to visit.

Located at 70 Juta Street in Braamfontein.

Great Dane

For music that will keep you on your feet from the time you arrive until the time you leave, head to Great Dane. If you’re looking for a bite to eat or something to drink, they serve gourmet hot dogs and have an expansive cocktail menu. The place is often packed with young hip locals sipping their drinks to a soundtrack of hip-hop. R&B, mixed house and more.

Located at 5 De Beer Street in Braamfontein.

Home of the Bean

Leroy and Itumeleng, two graduates from the University of Johannesburg with a qualification in Radiography, always dreamed of owning a restaurant. However, when their passion for speciality coffee was ignited in 2015 thanks to their local Maboneng coffee shop, they decided to change tack and the idea for Home of the Bean was born. Home of the Bean offers a homely environment while patrons enjoy a delicious cup of java in the cool interior with statement furniture by local award-winning design duo Houtlander.

Located in24 Albrecht Street in Jeppestown.

See the map here.