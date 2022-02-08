After three decades, the iconic Saint George Hotel is closing

PRETORIA’S The Saint George Hotel, is closing. In a statement yesterday, the hotel confirmed that it ceased operating on Monday. “We have been trading for over 30 years and during this time we have built incredible relationships with customers and service providers. Recent challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, load shedding and general service delivery failures have put our business under severe pressure, so much so that we have had to consider all alternatives to remain viable.”

In other news - the legendary hotel where so many of the country’s political headaches found their genesis - and where Ronald Lamola (alongside 9 other protesters) famously called for Zuma to go, has itself gone.



In other words, congratulations to the Birchwood Hotel. pic.twitter.com/YUFzhLObzb — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) February 8, 2022 The hotel’s management says the hotel will now be used for different operations. The hotel also says it will be assisting its clients with current bookings so that functions can move to other suitable venues. The Saint George Hotel has been a favourite for politicians, with a number of key meetings having been held in the premises.

The hotel proudly states on its website: “We’ve hosted an array of functions in the past from gala evenings for the state president, corporate functions, cocktail parties and award evenings.” The hotel made news last year when members of the MKMVA reportedly held the Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla hostage. This stemmed from a disagreement with the veterans.

Beyond the political drama associated with the hotel, it was a favourite for many who have used it for more than 30 years. The hostel has 270 bedrooms and can accommodate up to 520 guests. Another drawcard for the hotel was its lush gardens, it’s Mediterranean style and classical Greek influenced buildings. It was a popular wedding and conference venue.