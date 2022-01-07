Alleged ConCourt window smasher remanded in custody as investigations continue

PRETORIA - The 36-year-man arrested for malicious damage to property at the Constitutional Court appeared briefly before the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Friday. Carrying a backpack and wearing camouflage shorts, the suspect first sat down before he stretched out a hand for sanitiser offered by a police officer.

All eyes were on the man who allegedly ignored warning shots fired by the police while allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday morning. Paul Makaula who is charged with damaging windows at the #ConstitutionalCourt appearing in court pic.twitter.com/vO4L8P3awb — Zama Mvulane (@_ZamaMvulane) January 7, 2022 Paul Makaula, the suspect, remained silent and expressionless as the court heard he was out on parole for a 2010 murder conviction when he allegedly committed the offence. The suspect, who was released on parole in 2019, was remanded in custody after his matter was postponed to 25 March to allow for further investigations.