Bushiri hits back at 'fake news' reports that he has been sneaking back to SA

DURBAN - MAJOR 1 has slammed news reports claiming that he has been sneaking back into South Africa from time to time. Taking to social media at the weekend, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, said it was fake news.

The City Press reported that South Africa’s security agencies were investigating claims that Bushiri had been in the country on three different occasions. With the most recent visit being just two months ago, the authorities are trying to establish how the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church got through tight security cordon that was set up to apprehend him. It is alleged that on one occasion, the couple managed to slip passed intelligence officers outside their property.

However, Bushiri slammed City Press journalists, saying he was aware of the "crooked and corrupt police officers" they worked with. “About CITY PRESS FAKE NEWS – I know who is behind your stories and I know your entire syndicate. I am also aware of those crooked and corrupt police officers that you work with. I denied giving you money and you promised to make my life a living hell,” he said.

I know who is behind your stories and I know your entire syndicate. I am also aware of those crooked and corrupt police officers that you work with. I denied giving you money and you promised to make my life a living hell. — Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) June 20, 2021 He said he was arrested and his name tarnished. "You are still doing it now and you know – your days are numbered. My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance," he said. Bushiri said it was unfortunate that he has been found guilty before given an opportunity to prove his innocence.

"This is why you keep pushing you media propaganda forward.“ But your presumptions will always prove to be what they are- presumptions and baseless in nature — Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) June 20, 2021

He said he had evidence against “corrupt journalists and police officers” that he intended to present in court. I have safely kept away all the evidence against your corrupt journalists and police officers which I will present in court. I will expose you trust me on that one. — Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) June 20, 2021