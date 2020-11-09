Dreaming of an island escape? Air Seychelles resumes weekly flights to Johannesburg

Good news for South African travellers who want to escape to an island escape that isn't far from home, Air Seychelles has resumed weekly flights to the destination. The flagship carrier of the Republic of Seychelles has successfully resumed commercial passenger services to one of its most popular routes on the airline’s network, Johannesburg from Saturday, November 7. Its state of the art A320neo aircraft was spotted at the O.R. Tambo International Airport landing at 12.30 pm with a guard of honour salute. The flight operated by Captain Michael Robert and First Officer Eddy Cesar. Cabin Manager Jacqueline Confiance, Cabin Senior Kethra Quatre, flight attendants Herve Bonne

and Yannick Commettant and engineer Bertrand Bristol operated the flight.

"During the month of November, Air Seychelles will operate weekly flights on Saturdays between Johannesburg and Seychelles.

"In December, the airline will expand its operations to three flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturday's," the airline in a statement.

Air Seychelles will also operate flights from Johannesburg to Maldives between December 4, 2020, and January 9, 2021.

The airline revealed that a Friday evening departure will fly direct into the Maldives, making it "the fastest

way to get from South Africa to the Maldives" during the festive season.

The airline currently offers international flights to Johannesburg, Mauritius, Mumbai and Tel Aviv. Air Seychelles also offers more than 350 domestic scheduled flights a week throughout the archipelago, including domestic charter services.