Facebook’s JoziPlug aims to showcase Johannesburg’s hidden attractions

Facebook launched its first City Guide in Johannesburg this week. JoziPlug Community City Guide is the first city on the continent where Facebook is launching the global initiative. The Johannesburg edition of the initiative has been compiled and co-created by local Facebook Groups featuring unique and inspiring content about the city. The JoziPlug is aimed at showcasing Johannesburg’s hidden attractions to visitors while supporting small businesses with their economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Facebook, more than 1.5 million people became new members of a group related to the city of Johannesburg since March this year. The guide compiles the best tips and recommendations to some of the city's local attractions, known and unknown through the eyes of these locals.

Themed around exploring hidden attractions and ‘plugging’ people into the rich and varied culture that the city has to offer, the JoziPlug consists of eight chapters, focusing on African Cuisine restaurants, cocktail bars, markets, parks, galleries, historic sites and buildings, and small businesses in the fashion and accommodation industry.

Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, Head of Public Policy for Facebook Southern Africa, said that Johannesburg is a fascinating city of diverse cultures and many facets.

"We’re excited to have had this opportunity to work closely with the Department of Tourism, Facebook groups and local contributors to profile Johannesburg’s evocative art and fashion, culinary delights, historical sites and many more.

"Three million South Africans are connected to a Facebook Group related to Johannesburg. What all these groups and local contributors who compiled the JoziPlug Guide have in common, is their unconditional love for their city," said Gongxeka-Seopa.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the department collaborated with Facebook to encourage South Africans to travel locally and safely during this time.

"It gives me great pleasure that we are collaborating with Facebook to encourage South Africans to give back to the tourism industry and small businesses during this challenging time. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will grow over the years to showcase more of our South African cities and our vibrant offerings for both local and international tourists.

“Through technology and digital marketing on the City Guide platform and others within the Facebook ecosystem, we can imprint a memorable experience for all to enjoy. Our urban spaces remain appealing destinations for various travellers, with abundant, diverse, world-class, safe attractions supported by transport and communications infrastructure that beats the best in the world,“ she said.

You can read it online and the print edition of the guide will be available at some of the local attractions featured in the guide, including Sakhumzi, Home of the Bean, Yeoville Dinner Club, Flair Vintage and more.