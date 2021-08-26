Gauteng detectives arrest 169 people in one night for crimes against women and kids

Pretoria - More than 169 people were arrested in one night across Gauteng for gender-based violence and crime against women and children, the South African Police Service said on Thursday. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said detectives in the province arrested more than 816 wanted suspects, following an intensive provincial O Kae Molao tracing operations held across the province on Wednesday night.

Apart from the gender-based violence and crimes against women and children, the other people were arrested for “serious and violent crimes” that include murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and robbery. “The tracing of the suspects started on the night of [Wednesday] 25 August 2021 up until the early hours of the morning of [Thursday], to ensure that those who were in hiding and evaded the arrests are hunted down and brought to book,” said Makhubele. “Detectives in Gauteng promise to continue with such tracing operations as long as there are still wanted suspects who are roaming the streets.”

Meanwhile, the vehicle crimes investigation unit, Tracker, Fidelity Security, Data Dot and police reservists raided several scrap yards and second hand dealerships looking for hijacked and stolen vehicles in Soweto, Nancefield and Eldorado Park. Makhubele said four hijacked BMW vehicles and engines were seized. Gauteng SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has applauded the “good work” by the detectives.