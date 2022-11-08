Gauteng health officials urge those travelling from malaria endemic areas to take precautions

Johannesburg – A health official from Gauteng province have called on those who have recently travelled to and from malaria endemic areas to seek medical treatment when they have symptoms. Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, a member of the executive council for health and wellness in Gauteng Province, made the remarks over the weekend while observing the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Malaria Day.

“It remains worrying that from January to September 2022, Gauteng as a province recorded 1 103 cases with 11 deaths,” said Ralehoko, adding that most malaria cases recorded in the province are from Mozambique followed by Malawi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. “We are working with multiple stakeholders including the tourism and transport sectors to fight this disease, she said. "When one experiences fever, chills, headache and other flu like symptoms, they should seek medical attention."

Ralehoko advised people to take some medication before visiting malaria prone areas. "With the festive season fast approaching, we encourage people who will be travelling to and from malaria endemic areas to take prophylaxis before their visit," she said.

She added that while malaria is a preventable and treatable disease "from which no one should die, especially if diagnosed and treated early," more than 1 000 people have been killed by malaria in Gauteng since January.