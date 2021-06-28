Here’s what to do if you planned a trip to Gauteng during level 4

WITH President Cyril Ramaphosa placing South Africa in adjusted Level 4 and prohibiting leisure travel in Gauteng because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, many travellers are in a pickle. Ramaphosa said the additional restrictions would continue for 14 days, from June 28 until July 11, 2021.

If you have booked a holiday or intended to travel to another province via Gauteng, your best option is to postpone the trip indefinitely. Johannesburg travel expert Modipadi Phoku said the province was one of the main drivers of domestic travel, especially with it being a getaway to other destinations. She said that although the economic impact would be devastating, travellers were urged to postpone their Gauteng leisure travel bookings to a later date.

“Many travellers are rescheduling their holiday to a later date, which helps the travel industry that relies on the bookings to stay afloat. Your best bet if you have booked a trip to Gauteng is to postpone,” she said. Phoku said travellers should wait to hear what the president says in his upcoming address to the nation before planning future travels. “There is no guarantee that the restrictions will ease after July 11. In the meantime, ensure that you are following all the regulations. While it is a burden, it is a burden we have to bear to ensure that lives are saved and that the virus doesn't spread.

“If we fail to adhere, it could cause prolonged restrictions and more depressed livelihoods,” she said. What Gauteng locals can do As tempting as it might sound to venture out, Phoku advised Gauteng locals to set their sights on virtual travel. She said exploring new destinations from the comfort of their couch would inspire future trips when travel was safer.