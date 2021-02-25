Home Suite Hotels to open 2 more properties in South Africa

Home Suite Hotels will open two more premises this year. One will be in Sandton in Johannesburg and the other in Sea Point in Cape Town.

Home Suite Hotels first opened the flagship Home Suite Hotels in Bristol in Johannesburg in late 2019 and Home Suites The Quarter in Cape Town in December 2020.

Founder of Home Suite Hotels, Gidon Novick, said while the future of hospitality was likely to be different due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travellers sought home- away-from-home establishments and personalised service.

“We are launching two more hotels this year in Sandton and Sea Point in two of South Africa’s most sought-after locations. The hotel group can attribute its early success in providing guests with a home-away-from-home experience.

“A lot of our guests are CEOs, industry disruptors and professionals who don’t want that big hotel experience. They feel safer at our premises, in terms of location and health.