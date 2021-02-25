Home Suite Hotels to open 2 more properties in South Africa
Home Suite Hotels will open two more premises this year. One will be in Sandton in Johannesburg and the other in Sea Point in Cape Town.
Home Suite Hotels first opened the flagship Home Suite Hotels in Bristol in Johannesburg in late 2019 and Home Suites The Quarter in Cape Town in December 2020.
Founder of Home Suite Hotels, Gidon Novick, said while the future of hospitality was likely to be different due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travellers sought home- away-from-home establishments and personalised service.
“We are launching two more hotels this year in Sandton and Sea Point in two of South Africa’s most sought-after locations. The hotel group can attribute its early success in providing guests with a home-away-from-home experience.
“A lot of our guests are CEOs, industry disruptors and professionals who don’t want that big hotel experience. They feel safer at our premises, in terms of location and health.
“And, due to the generous size of our rooms, suites can be booked out for longer stays for up to 30 days, making it the perfect escape to enjoy some downtime while still being close to all the action and amenities a big city has to offer,” he said.
They introduced “Suite Spots”, designed to blend a personalised experience for each traveller with flexibility and a homely environment. They offer a contactless check-in and admin-free access protocol. Other offerings include 24-hour security, on-site baristas, Netflix and DSTV, home-cooked meals, a pillow menu and a high-end mattress selection.
Novick said: “Business travel has changed forever and it is paramount that hotels provide for these travellers, both while they are working and when they just need time off.”