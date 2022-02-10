Last minute countrywide bookings to celebrate Valentines Day

If you haven’t found the perfect way to spoil your partner this Valentine’s Day, then look no further than these exciting, romantic, countrywide ideas. If you’re in Sandton, Joburg

The DaVinci Hotel And Suites will be hosting a movie night on its pool deck. Relax at the infinity pool, with a view of the glamorous city architecture. And for just R1 150 per couple, guests can look forward to a welcome drink on arrival, a tapas style menu, live music from a saxophonist and a romantic movie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVINCI Hotel & Suites (@davincihotelandsuites)

If a more intimate setting is what you looking for, the Maximillien Restaurant, just downstairs of the pool, is offering a four-course plated dinner for R1 450 per couple including dishes like slow braised beef short rib with saffron mashed potatoes and a red wine and mushroom glaze, it is bound to be a taste sensation. To book email Amelia on [email protected] or call 011 292 7169. Michelangelo Towers, Sandton

Book for either February 12 or 14 and enjoy a five-course dinner for R675 per person at Parc Ferme restaurant, best known for its inventive take on African cuisine. This includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. If you wish to stay over at this five-star hotel, the package can be arranged at R1 750 per person which includes a rose on check-in, romantic turn down, chocolate dipped strawberries, a bottle of sparkling wine, a small gift and a scrumptious à la carte breakfast prior to check out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelangelo Towers (@michelangelo_towers)

Email [email protected] or call 011 282 7000. If you’re in the Eastern Cape and North West It’s never too late to take a quick trip to the bush.

You and your partner can pack up and head to 15 000 hectares of private, Big 5 game farm territory at Kuzuko Lodge. The lodge is offering a Valentine’s package at R3 395 per person sharing per night, which includes a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine on arrival in your room, a romantic turndown, a private dinner, a romantic breakfast and a 30-minute couples spa treatment or nature walk. Tshukudu Bush Lodge, Pilanesberg is offering a romantic and intimate experience at the foot of the Pilanesberg mountains, with expansive views of the plains below. Book one of six luxury chatlets for R4 660 per person sharing on February 11 and 12. If you extend your stay by a day, then the last night price will be reduced too. Rates include dinner, two game drives, breakfast in the bush, high tea, local beverages and a romantic turndown.

With sweeping views of Table Mountain, The Commodore Hotel is best known for its superb service and central location at the V&A Waterfront. The Clipper Restaurant is offering a specially tailored three-course sharing platter for Valentine’s Day. With dishes like lobster thermidor in a decadently creamy sauce and beef fillet medallions drizzled with a rosemary jus, this meal is a steal at just R495 per couple. It even includes a welcome drink. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Commodore (@thecommodorehotel)

For bookings, you can email [email protected] If you’re in Durban Situated on the uMhlanga Beachfront, step inside the Dante world and let it take your breath away. Rich tropical wallpapers and hundreds of Victoria Verbaan artworks, flaming pink flamingos, and all kinds of stylish quirkiness is what you can expect at the magical multifaceted, multi-storied venue. Dante will be offering a five-course meal plus a glass of Graham Beck bubbly for R595 per person. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner on February 12 and 13, and only dinner on February 14.