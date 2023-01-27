Lights out! Twitter mocks Fikile Mbalula after load shedding interrupts his speech

Cape Town - Load shedding interrupts ANC secretary-general Fikile Fikile addressing the party’s emergency energy dialogue held at the University of Johannesburg while trying to respond to the DA’s march to Luthuli House. This, after the DA leaders marched to Luthuli House, taking the fight against load shedding to the ruling party’s headquarters.

During his address Mbalula said they engaged with ideas and sometimes that was not a nice debate because they took it to the streets. Mbalula said that he would not come out to accept a memorandum from DA leader John Steenhuisen at the federal party’s march to Luthuli House in Joburg. @MbalulaFikile U want us to take u guys seriously, but you can't even plan an event. We all look at our load shedding schedules and plan accordingly. .... — TIRED?🇺![CDATA[]]>🇦 VOTE CHANGE IN '24 ELECTIONS (@firepower66) January 26, 2023 Mbalula added there was a lot of positive energy coming from the dialogue that was held by the party to resolve load shedding.

Mbalula said that they did not want MECs to pass each other. Instead, they wanted them informed on where government was taking them. Meanwhile, Twitter users did not hold back on the load shedding incident and said: “@MbalulaFikile you want us to take u guys seriously, but you can't even plan an event. We all look at our load shedding schedules and plan accordingly.” - @firepower66 said.

Am I the only one disgusted by the ANCYL for arriving with weapons to protect against and attack DA members yesterday?," - @GavinCa39155312 said. Am I the only one disgusted by the ANCYL for arriving with weapons to protect against and attack DA members yesterday? — AFreeMind (@GavinCa39155312) January 26, 2023 "The level of useless backwardsness is alarming and he is a leader. can only be for he backwards anc voters . anc must be removed ASAP for survival of SA," - @NeilZ4EVA1234U said. the level of useless backwardsness is alarming and he is a leader. can only be for he backwards anc voters . anc must be removed ASAP for survival of SA — 🤖 (@NeilZ4EVA1234U) January 26, 2023 @Neil_1said – "If the ANC was a primary school child, it would always be in detention and wouldn't bother doing it's homework when it bothers to come to school, and steal everyone's lunch money, right or wrong?,

