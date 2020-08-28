LOOK: Inside DJ Zinhle’s luxurious Airbnb listing
There’s no stopping South African personality DJ Zinhle. Her latest project has her dealing with the hospitality industry, and soon you or your friends could be staying in an Airbnb designed by the “Umlilo” hitmaker.
The DJ and businesswomen took to social media to share some images of the listing, which is located in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Judging by the images she posted, there will be a long waiting list for travellers visiting. She posted an image on Instagram expressing her “joy” on working on the project.
“Decorating this apartment had given some so much joy... I also got a little help from my creative brother @zakjiks. cc @jiyane_atelier,” she posted with an image of a living room.
The well-designed room showcases a chandelier dangling from the ceiling, plush set of chairs and colourful art. Another image she posted reveals the bedroom.
She posted: “We are AirBnB ready! Finally done working on this project and I love the results.” (sic)
The room has a green feature wall with white mirrors above the bedside table featuring a lampshade, flowers and candles.
The other bedroom runs with a striking yellow, white and black theme.
Zinhle said on Twitter that she would share more details about the Airbnb listing soon, but did tease that there would be “additional offers like a personal chef, makeup artist, hairstylist and even a chauffeur.”
We’re AirBnB ready... will share details soon... 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/E41ByRLNTL— #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 25, 2020
Many social media users complimented Zinhle on the Airbnb listing.
User @mabotse2005 advised her to vet her guests: “Beautiful. pls vet your guests, to avoid your place being trashed. Lots of tips and hits from FB groups. Good luck,” she posted. (sic).
Another social media user @MantsoePout commented: “I'm definitely ready to staycation here.” (sic).