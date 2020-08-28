LOOK: Inside DJ Zinhle’s luxurious Airbnb listing

There’s no stopping South African personality DJ Zinhle. Her latest project has her dealing with the hospitality industry, and soon you or your friends could be staying in an Airbnb designed by the “Umlilo” hitmaker.

The DJ and businesswomen took to social media to share some images of the listing, which is located in Bryanston in Johannesburg.

Judging by the images she posted, there will be a long waiting list for travellers visiting. She posted an image on Instagram expressing her “joy” on working on the project.

“Decorating this apartment had given some so much joy... I also got a little help from my creative brother @zakjiks. cc @jiyane_atelier,” she posted with an image of a living room.

The well-designed room showcases a chandelier dangling from the ceiling, plush set of chairs and colourful art. Another image she posted reveals the bedroom.