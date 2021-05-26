LOOK: Luxury Mandela-themed hotel in Jozi to celebrate the late icon

The home of Nelson Mandela has been converted into a swanky new hotel.

Mandela hosted the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama at the property. It was later the headquarters for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Sanctuary Mandela in Houghton is set to open in July 2021.

The boutique residence with nine curated rooms will celebrate the late South African president, there will also be spaces for reflection, healing and thought-provoking experiences inspired by his life.

The 5-star-property will also feature perfectly curated exhibits.

Each of the rooms commemorates Mandela's many names. The rooms come kitted with modern comforts like wifi, two single beds or a king-size bed, flat-screen TV, aircon and shower facilities. There is also a Presidential Suite that boasts 54sqm of space.

Jerry Mabena, CEO of Thebe Tourism Group, said Sanctuary Mandela promises endless moments of healing and reflection.

"The place that celebrates the life of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, known for his role in fighting apartheid, his 27-year imprisonment, being the

president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and father of the nation, peacemaker, Madiba or simply Tata.

"Being one of the only presidential homes that members of the public can stay in, Sanctuary Mandela is truly unique. Every corner of the hotel is envisaged to provide the perfect combination of tranquillity, heritage and mindful experiences. Here, guests can dine on Madiba’s favourite cuisine, soul-search and gain historic insights," he said.

Other onsite facilities include meeting rooms, a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a bar. A mobile spa available on request and the hotel is a walking distance to the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory.

Rates start from R4 000.