LOOK: SA muso partners with hotel and apartment network to create entertainment hotspot in Sandton

Ricardo Da Costa, J’Something, and BlackBrick have partnered to create Artistry, an entertainment hotspot with a three-level experience which will take guests on a journey from a rooftop restaurant, on to a middle level for live music and theatre performances and, finally, to a street-level lounge bar for an unforgettable after party in Sandton. Artistry is set to be the perfect trilogy operating in one eco-system and igniting all the senses where a night out on the town will be a full cultural immersion in one building, they said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The rooftop restaurant will offer food and drinks. Picture: Supplied The concept is set to ignite the entertainment scene in Sandton in early 2023. “Everything we do is inspired by the classics, the things that have managed to stand the test of time; from the food to the drinks, the interior and the architecture, we keep it real by only adding the essential parts to our spaces,” said J’Something explaining the inspiration behind Artistry. J’Something at the Roof Top of Artistry which is still under construction. Picture: Supplied According to a statement released on behalf of the partners, the development, “could be the catalyst for the rebirth of Sandton not just as a business node, but as a cultural node too attracting a new generation of South Africans and visitors from around the globe as BlackBrick is a place where people can live and work freely between cities with the flexibility of long or short apartment and hotel stays.”

“The on-site hotel element means guests at Artistry also have the option of staying over to really make a night of it, alleviating the hassle of nominating a designated driver or using a ridesharing app to head home,” read the statement. The menu will take a purist approach to classics like steak and potatoes or fish and chips, pizzas, burgers - but all will be prepared with finesse. Picture: Supplied The partners also revealed that Artistry was a major cultural investment following the financial investment of buyers into the BlackBrick Sandton development in excess of R500-million over the last three years, “making this the best-selling development in Sandton. The new creative partnership is an extension of the BlackBrick ethos, which would be the alchemy of Artistry.” “BlackBrick and myself have come together as creative minds on this project. The name Artistry really does explain a lot about what we are trying to achieve. This is not meant to be a trendy nightspot for a set period of time, it is intended to become a way of life,” said J’Something.

Story continues below Advertisement