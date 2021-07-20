Natasha Sideris opens Le Parc by tashas

Tashas in Hyde Park Corner has rebranded into a one-of-a-kind food and retail emporium by launching “Le Parc by tashas”. This new spot is a destination for a sophisticated shopper and brings Paris streets and market-style courtyards to life within the north of Joburg.

It’s the first time that a South African store reflects the Tashas Group expanding international-level offering. The new retail was developed in Dubai from a conceptual point of view and brought to life in South Africa. “Le Parc intends to bring joy and be regarded as a happy space,” explains chief executive and founder, Natasha Sideris. “It’s bright, different and fun. It’s delicate and feminine, and there’s something for the kids too. It’s an experience and one which I think people need. It’s not just a ’come and dine and go’ place anymore … it’s a step inside a whimsical world.” The Le Parc menu features 75 dishes, 20 of which are from the tashas Classic Menu. The other 55 dishes are new to Le Parc’s “Signature Menu”, which reflects a French theme for the dishes.