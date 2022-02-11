One of Joburg’s proudest and longest-standing traditions is back

After a long wait of two years, due to Covid-19, the Rand Show 2022 makes its appearance at Nasrec. Everyone is excited as this is a well-known event that happened every other year. The event has been an important annual fixture in Joburg for 128 years.

The event will be taking place in the week of April 13 –18. This year there will be an exclusive music festival featuring some of South Africa’s best-known artists; a reality cooking competition; adventurous all-day kids’ activities and activations, helicopter flipping, and lest we forget, exhilarating carnival rides. Just like everything else in life, the Rand show has evolved to entertain 21st-century audiences with a selection and mix of music, shopping, family entertainment, and adrenaline-fuelled rides. There will also be exhibitors from various retailers and food. And if that’s not enough, there are a few new attractions that have been added to the programme too.

By popular demand, Rand Show Live Music Concerts kicks off with a music festival from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18, showcasing the best local artists, with two A-list artists per day in the Main Arena. Watch this space! The list of top-class performers will be announced on February 24, and fans of great South African music can look forward to a few surprise appearances. Rand Show 2022 will also be launching its first-ever Travel Experience. This first-of-its-kind exhibition space will showcase a variety of renowned landmarks from all over the world, built at almost life-scale by experienced sculptors.

Ticketholders will be able to experience international cities they have dreamed of visiting and take in attractions like the Great Pyramids of Giza, the idyllic shores of Mauritius and a choice of inspiring natural attractions. Foodies and reality show buffs will be coming together for the Jacaranda Clash of Kitchens – a cooking challenge open to teams of two, with major prize money up for grabs and celebrity chefs choosing their top local cooks. Teams will be judged on creativity, taste and presentation. And mentor judges will be on hand to provide guidance and feedback. Petrol heads can gear up for advanced driving, drifting and exclusive launches while fashion connoisseurs browse designer gear. For the kids, there will be a variety of all-day entertainment on offer, and in Hall 9, public service and government agencies will be on-hand to answer any pressing questions about service delivery and enlisting in the SANDF, among other things.