OR Tambo International announces relocation of public transport

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), which is responsible for OR Tambo International Airport announced that it has relocated public transport services at the airport to ease traffic congestion due to an increased number of passengers making their way through the airport. This comes as things are slowly getting back to normal and travel restrictions being lifted in most regions, including South Africa.

The parent company said that increased passengers automatically give rise to the vehicles on the road which has naturally caused traffic and congestion on the roadways. “OR Tambo International Airport constantly tries to find ways in which we can make the passengers journey a little easier and seamless as they come through our airport. “One of the ways in which this can be done particularly when it comes to easing traffic congestion was the relocation of public transport operators such as e-hailing, shuttles and meter taxis,” said Acsa.

Acsa said that these services are now available and accessible at the Central Pick up and drop off, Parkade 2 – level 2 and that the designated area enables passengers to swiftly get into their preferred transport and effortlessly leave the airport; as well as seamlessly be dropped off and access the terminal. “Passengers that will be picked up and dropped off by their family and friends will still be able to do so on the roadway, quickly and hassle-free, said Acsa. The company said that it is also aware that its pick up and drop off offering has not historically been the best but this initiative is to tackle and alleviate those challenges.

According to Acsa, there are separate entrances to Parkade 2, depending on which direction you are coming from. As a passenger who needs to access e-hailing, meter-taxis or shuttles can use the following guidelines: From Domestic Arrivals, Proceed up the escalators to the food court level, Take the exit opposite Wimpy in the food court, where the Police Kiosk is located Proceed through the glass doors over the bridge You are now at Parkade 2 – level 2.

From International Arrivals (Option 1) Proceed through the arrivals doors leading onto the roadway, Go across the road and enter the terminal using the glass door on the left, take the escalators to Parkade 2 – level 2, Exit through the glass doors into the parkade (Parkade 2 – Level 2) From International Arrivals (Option 2)

