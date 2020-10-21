OR Tambo International opens area for taxis, e-hailing and public transport

The open-air piazza parking area at OR Tambo International Airport has been reopened for pick-ups by taxis, e-hailing services and public transport vehicles. The change will accommodate increasing passenger volumes at the airport, said airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule. The airport will also make more parking bays available from November 1 when Level 1 of Parkade 1 is reopened. “While growth in passengers is steady, we are still in the early stages of recovery,” said Khambule. “But as more people start to reconnect we are able to continue the process of adapting the arrangements put in place when the lockdown was first eased.”

The airport has already reopened the upper roadway for passenger drop-offs.

The opening of the piazza area will be accompanied by the reopening of selected entrances on the ground level of the terminal buildings.

Access to terminal buildings remains restricted to passengers in possession of a physical or electronic ticket.

The latest changes mean that Level 2 of Parkade 2 South will be only for pick-ups by private vehicles. The first 30 minutes in Parkade 2 South is free.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department will continue to control access to the upper roadway. Driver-only vehicles are not allowed onto the upper roadway.

About two weeks ago, the upper roadway at the airport had been opened for passenger drop-offs in preparation for more air travel via one of Africa’s busiest airports.

Growing passenger numbers prompted airport management to adapt the drop-off and pick-up arrangements put in place when the lockdown was first eased.