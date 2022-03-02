Pop the corks! The Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival is back

The weekend-long event, Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival returns to Gauteng after a two-year ’break’. It is set to take place on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, from 11am to 4pm, at The Inanda Polo Club, Sandton. The event – sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth – will feature some of South Africa’s finest Méthode Cap Classiques, a selection of France’s best champagne houses, and well-known Italian prosecco brands.

“We are so excited to be back in Gauteng with what has proved to be an enormously popular festival,’’ says event organiser Darielle Robertson. This year the event has a variety of bubbly from the likes of L’Ormarins, Siwela Wines, Bon Courage, La Bri and Graham Beck, as well as champagnes from Taittinger, Bollinger and Nicolas Feuillatte. “The festival will have an elegant, chic garden party feel with a blue and white dress theme and a fabulous prize of an Okapi handbag awarded each day to the best dressed,” Robertson adds.