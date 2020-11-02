Purple rain: Where to go in Gauteng to see the jacaranda bloom

If you find yourself in Gauteng and a huge fan of the jacaranda trees, then you should read on. The famous jacaranda bloom is taking over social media and now you can plan a trip to view it. Here are some attractions to add to your bucket list: Pretoria View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy Nagel (@amateurphotogfromsa) on Oct 11, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT Most people who live in Gauteng recommend Pretoria for the best viewing experience, and they would be right.

Pretoria’s Herbert Baker Street is one of the locations you should head to view the striking display. The street has become famous for its jacaranda bloom and was listed on CNN Travel’s “most beautiful streets of the world” list last year. The street also boasts white jacarandas.

The Munro Boutique Hotel

Guests from far and wide check into The Munro Boutique Hotel to take in the gorgeous view of the jacarandas from their property. The luxury hotel has a terrace where hotel guests or those visiting for a function can take in the grand views of the jacaranda. Sadly, no day visitors are permitted.

Kensington

If you want a closer experience, head to the suburb of Kensington. The famous spot boasts some of the most beautiful views of the jacaranda- particularly in Highland Road, according to website joburg.co.za.

Rosebank

If you want to snap an Instagram shot, capture it at Tyrwhitt Avenue in Rosebank. Park your car and take a stroll while you marvel at the view before you. Judging by the pictures on social media, you are in for a treat.