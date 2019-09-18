An illustration of Radisson RED Hotel Johannesburg in Rosebank. Picture: Supplied.

Radisson RED is coming to Johannesburg. The Radisson Hotel Group announced that the new hotel will open in February 2021. Radisson RED Hotel Johannesburg in Rosebank, will be located in Oxford Parks, a vibrant mixed-use precinct comprising premium offices, apartments and supporting retail and restaurants.

The new-build, 222-room Radisson RED Hotel Johannesburg, Rosebank will comprise standard studios and suites in bold designs.

The hotel will feature the famous Radisson RED food and beverage concepts and social scenes, such as the "all-day dining" Oui Bar & Ktchn. The hotel will also boast a pulsating rooftop bar and terrace.

The rooftop will also include a swimming pool and fitness room, giving guests various options to unwind, all while basking in the vibrant Johannesburg skyline views.

The hotel will offer six-event studios, a conference room and a large meeting room, each with high-speed wi-fi, up-to-date technology and creative spaces.

Andrew McLachlan, senior vice-president, development, Sub Sahara Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said the hotel follows the successful opening of Africa’s first Radisson RED in Cape Town.

“Rosebank is one of the fastest-growing business precincts in Johannesburg and is regarded as the city’s art district, making it the ideal location for our upscale, lifestyle select-service hotel brand, which presents a playful twist on the conventional. The hotel will be the first internationally branded lifestyle hotel in Johannesburg and our fourth hotel in the city,” said McLachlan.

Guido Giachetti, Executive Chairman of the Realestate Group via RDC Properties Limited, said they were thrilled to be part of the project.

“This Radisson RED will be a welcome addition to our portfolio of hotels and to our property investments in South Africa. As foreign investors based in the SADC region we are pleased to contribute to the growth of this magnificent country through capital inflow and employment creation,” said Giachetti.



