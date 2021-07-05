Rosebank is fast becoming a must-experience destination - here's why

Although Rosebank is one of Gauteng's oldest suburbs, all the developments have given it a youthful and modern feel. As a result, more millennials are moving into the area. Bond originators, BetterBond, has noted an interesting trend in buyer behaviour and demographics in the area.

“Property data from credit bureau TPN indicates that sectional title properties are more popular, with transaction volumes up from 2020,” says Carl Coetzee, the chief executive. “Of the properties in Rosebank, 77.08% are investment properties and 52.3% are rental properties. It's possible that given its central location and proximity to the Gautrain, and demand for sectional title properties from young professionals who want to live closer to Sandton and offices in the area, Rosebank is becoming an appealing buy-to-let investment option.” There's plenty to explore in the area, including retail malls, restaurants catering to the work-from-anywhere generation and galleries.

The area is also home to several local and international businesses, making it ideal for corporate headquarters and appealing to young professionals. In August, Radisson Hotel Group will also join this space with its newest member of the company, Radisson Red Rosebank, conveniently situated at Oxford Parks. According to the group, the hotel befits the next generation of travellers with a modern mindset and an always-on attitude.

Radisson Red Rosebank will be the first RED in Gauteng and only the second RED in Africa, after Radisson RED Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied Rosebank has some of the best-loved eateries. The soon-to-open Radisson Red will add to the experience with its OUI Bar & KTCHN for delectable cuisine and a beautiful Rooftop Bar & Terrace experience for sunset cocktails or that perfect pool-side chill. When it opens, the hotel will also host art exhibitions, including works by Marlene Steyn and Prince Gyasi. Radisson Red Rosebank will be the first RED in Gauteng and only the second RED in Africa, after Radisson RED Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront.