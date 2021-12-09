School holiday activities to try in Johannesburg

If you want to spoil your children on a day out, there are plenty of activities to enjoy with them this summer holiday. Here are some suggestions for those in Johannesburg: For foodies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson RED Rosebank (@radissonredrosebank) Start your day at Radisson RED Rosebank for breakfast at OUI Bar + KTCHN or Grab ‘n Go Bar eateries for a treat. There's also the RED Rooftop for those who prefer to lounge by the pool with cocktails and snacks. The newly opened hotel does a stunning job to entertain day visitors. Once you've indulged, explore this trendy hotel. For adventure seekers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wine Gum Travellers (@winegumtravellers) Gather your loved ones for an epic adventure at Honeydew Mazes. Explore the Elemental Maze, which is constructed from indigenous reed fencing and offers five secret gardens. The maze takes an hour-and-a-half to solve, with a series of quizzes to entertain all ages. If you wish to experience this as a full-day activity, their smaller mazes offer hours of fun. Honeydew Mazes is open on weekends and public holidays, excluding Christmas. Visit www.honeydewmazes.co.za/ For some R&R View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannesburg In Your Pocket (@johannesburginyourpocket) Low on cash or want to enjoy the great outdoors? Well, Zoo Lake is the perfect place to spend a day with loved ones. Known as one of the city's biggest attractions, tourists can enjoy picnics while soaking in the spectacular views or dabble in some sports. The park, donated by Bait and Co in 1904, also hosts many musical, sports, family and cultural events throughout the year. Located on the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and West World Street in Parkview. Visit www.zoolake.org