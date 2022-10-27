South African boutique hotel awarded top honours at World Luxury Awards

Johannesburg’s Clico Boutique Hotel, Restaurant & Conferencing has announced that it has been awarded top honours in three categories at the 2022 World Luxury Awards. According to the Clico Boutique Hotel, it was named as the winner in the Luxury Gourmet Hotel in the continent category and winner of Best General Manager in the regional category, which went to its GM, Sabelo Ngidi.

The Dutch-style boutique hotel also revealed that it's restaurant, Clico Restaurant, was named the best Luxury Boutique Hotel Restaurant in the country.

The boutique hotel opened in 2006 in the tranquil, leafy and upmarket suburb of Rosebank. It is conveniently located 900 metres from the Rosebank Gautrain station connecting with Johannesburg’s biggest business hub, Sandton, which can be reached within five minutes by train and OR Tambo International Airport is only 20 minutes away.

With its conferencing centre, the hotel is also able to host unique, diverse and intimate events and conferences. The hotel's owner, Jeanette Schwegman, said that after what had been a challenging few years in the hospitality sector, these accolades are even more special to the Clico team who have worked tirelessly under their general manager, Sabelo Ngidi's dedicated leadership.

"These results speak for themselves, we are absolutely thrilled that our efforts have been recognised," said an elated Schwegman.