Last night marked the opening of the 220 suite The Regency Apartment Hotel in Menlyn, Pretoria. After canapes, sushi and champers were served over the black carpet, keynote speaker Vusi Thembekwayo delivered a beautiful speech paying homage to MD Siyanda Dlamini's achievement in building not only this hotel, but a fully-fledged hotel management company. With its enviable setting and premium facilities, the urban hotel is a lifestyle destination offering both luxury and convenience to leisure and business travelers in the busy Menlyn node.

Overlooking Ashlea Gardens and just off the highway, The Regency Menlyn is located within the city's newly developed business zone. The Menlyn shopping and office district is a 5-minute drive away, while OR Tambo is a mere 35-minute drive from the hotel.

The hotel, which was designed by Archative International, boasts ample indoor and outdoor spaces, showcased in classic modern architecture with a pool terrace that provides an oasis from the bustling cityscape.

The R350 million development consists of apartment style hotel suites in one and two bedroom options. After a beautiful buffet dinner was served from Platina restaurant with various enchanting performances from the likes of Tamara Dey, I retreated to my suite, which I found very comfortable, homey and well-appointed.

Each apartment is fitted with luxury finishes, including appliances by Miele, air-conditioning, restaurants, bar, bespoke gym and premium security. This is the first Regency hotel of which several more which are planned by Key Spirit Development in partnership and Dlamini's company.

Other facilities include conference and meeting rooms that can accommodate 80 people. The Regency Menlyn's opening rates start from R1550 up to R3750 per apartment and are available until 31 December 2018.

For reservations, call 0120034777 or e-mail [email protected]



