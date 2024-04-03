By Tshegofatso Malatsi The City of Gold has a lot to offer in terms exploring, adventure, nature and doing fun activities.

For the thrill seekers, explorers and adventure lovers here are a few places that will give you a full experience on your special day for free. Gold Reef City The Gold Reef City Theme Park offers over 16 thrilling and exciting rides and attractions. You can book your ticket online and on the day you present your ID/Birth Certificate or driver's licence as proof.

Should your birthday fall on a day that they are closed, then visit the day closest to when they open. Movies Ster Kinekor cinema offers a free 2D or 3D movie of your choice valid for 7 days to their SK Club members.. Bounce Bounce offers a free pass to their Birthday Club members. Kids that are also signed to their Birth Club stand a chance to win a birthday party.

Total Ninja For one hour you get to feel like a Ninja and experience a Ninja session at Total Ninja. City Sightseeing Red Tour Bus City Sightseeing Red Tour Bus offers not one but two tickets for you and your friend (ages 5-15) to get a tour of Johannesburg. Sightseeing Joburg tour that takes tourist from all around South Africa driving around most important places and streets inside Joburg with its double decker red bus. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/Independent Newspapers Bothongo Rhino and Lion Reserve Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve gifts you with a complimentary Self-Drive experience.

Lion Safari Park Lion Safari Park offers a one hour guided tour or Self-Drive experience at their Safari Park. For a special treat and to satisfy that sweet or savoury craving, whether it's to start or end the day. These places offer birthday treats for free: Spur Steak Ranch With a meal order, for dessert Spur Steak Ranch will give you ice cream with a sparkler accompanied by a song from the staff.

Mugg & Bean Mugg and Bean celebrates you with a slice of cake. All you have to do is download and register on Mugg & Bean’s Generosity app. StarBucks StarBucks will spoil you with a drink of your choice. To get Gold Level status, you have to download the Starbucks rewards app, register and start collecting stars. Krispy Kreme With a purchase of 12 doughnuts Krispy Kreme will give you a complimentary dozen of original glazed donuts. Register on their Krispy Kreme mobile app and register to their loyalty programme.