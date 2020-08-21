This SA hotel group launched a new hotel and spent R15m to refurbish another amid Covid-19 pandemic

The challenges caused by Covid-19 did not stop Capital Hotels and Apartments from launching a new hotel and refurbishing another.

The launch comes just in time for inter-provincial travel, which commenced this week.

The new Capital Trilogy is an extension of Pretoria’s The Capital Menlyn Maine. The hotel group said in a statement that it offered "greater value, more flexibility and better experience" than what most hotels in Pretoria.

Directly across the road from The Capital Menlyn Maine, The Capital Trilogy features 70 studios and apartments, and they will add more studios and apartments to its portfolio in the building.

The hotel group has also opened the refurbished The Capital Empire in Sandton after a massive R15-million makeover, upgrading the group’s first custom build with a modern and contemporary look and feel. The hotel is primarily for business travel.