This SA hotel group launched a new hotel and spent R15m to refurbish another amid Covid-19 pandemic
The challenges caused by Covid-19 did not stop Capital Hotels and Apartments from launching a new hotel and refurbishing another.
The launch comes just in time for inter-provincial travel, which commenced this week.
The new Capital Trilogy is an extension of Pretoria’s The Capital Menlyn Maine. The hotel group said in a statement that it offered "greater value, more flexibility and better experience" than what most hotels in Pretoria.
Directly across the road from The Capital Menlyn Maine, The Capital Trilogy features 70 studios and apartments, and they will add more studios and apartments to its portfolio in the building.
The hotel group has also opened the refurbished The Capital Empire in Sandton after a massive R15-million makeover, upgrading the group’s first custom build with a modern and contemporary look and feel. The hotel is primarily for business travel.
The group revived its public areas, including the reception, conference rooms and meeting spaces. It replaced its soft furnishings in its studio apartments and suites with "elegant and sophisticated upgrades" including carpeted floors and acoustic doors.
The conference facilities were created with the strictest health protocols.
Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments, said the brand has continued to find opportunity despite the pandemic.
”We are proud to have kept the doors of all its hotels open during the last five months and proud to add these properties to our expanding portfolio. We look forward to expanding our footprint even further across South Africa in the coming months, " he said.