Picnic with your pet at the Johannesburg Botanical Garden that overlooks the 7.5ha Emmarentia Dam. Picture: Supplied.

With the weather getting warmer, It’s time to ditch the lazy lie-ins at home for something more adventurous. With spring officially starting on September 1, why not plan a picnic at one of the many beautiful settings in Johannesburg. Here are some options:

For couples

The Wilds reserve in Houghton, which spans 16ha with hillside and city views, is the ideal spot for a romantic and scenic picnic, with its alluring water features. Entry free. Located at Houghton Drive, Houghton.

Call 011 643 2313.

The Wilds reserve in Houghton spans 16ha. Picture: Supplied.

For nature lovers

Kloofendal nature reserve in Roodepoort, which spans 128ha, is recognised as the first gold mine in Joburg and is situated 8km from Soweto. Attractions include walking trails, a dam with a hide and wildlife. Entry is free. Located at Galena Avenue, Kloofendal.

Call 011 760 9143.

For the family

Zoo Lake is one of the city’s biggest attractions. From taking the children for an ice cream to a boat ride, the Joburg Zoo Lake is an affordable destination. The popular attraction, which was donated by Bait and Co in 1904, is home to the Coronation Fountain, a Joburg heritage symbol.

Entry free. Located on the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and West World Street, Parkview.

Call 011 483 1017.

Zoo Lake is one of the city’s biggest attractions. Picture: Supplied.

For the mates

Delta Park offers walking trails, birding and picnic spots with stunning views. The 104ha park is also the home of the Delta Environmental Centre which offers a range of wildlife-related courses for adults and children. Entry is free. Located on the corner of Pitcairn Road and Penelope Avenue in Blairgowrie.

Call 011 712 6600.

For the pets

Picnic with your pet at Johannesburg Botanical Garden that overlooks the 7.5ha Emmarentia Dam. The north-east section of the gardens offer grand views of the dam and its water sport activities. Entry is free. Located at Olifants Road, Emmarentia.

Call 011 712 6600.

