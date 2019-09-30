Travel month: 5 reasons to check out the Gauteng Getaway Show









Plan your next holiday at the Gauteng Getaway Show. Picture: Supplied The Gauteng Getaway Show is back at the Ticketpro Dome this weekend and it promises to be more than just a jam-packed travel and lifestyle expo.

Here are five reasons for you to attend.

Fun for the whole family





Worried that the kids will be bored as you drag them from stand to stand to plan your next holiday? Worry not because, with a kiddies and toddlers play area and a variety of adventure stations for kids of all ages, they’ll be begging to stay longer.





Virtual reality pods, wacky wheels rides, a parachute ride and putt putt will provide hours of entertainment and excitement for the young and young-at-heart.





Extreme makeover of a bakkie into the ultimate 4x4





Witness a vehicular facelift of epic proportions as the winner of a prize valued at R177 000 has his 2018 Ford Ranger transformed into a custom-built road trip vehicle.





Taking place live over the three days of the show and involving the modification of everything from suspension to tyres, this is an overland enthusiast’s dream come true.

Gauteng Getaway Show options for adventure seekers. Picture: Melanie van Zyl

Live music, beer tent, food trucks and market





Plan to spend the day at the show and you’ll enjoy free entertainment and a variety of tastes to satisfy your cravings, including an SAB beer tent with live bands throughout the day and food trucks such as Strip Cheese, the Grill Cherrie, Stuff Churro and more.





There’s also a market for some retail therapy, offering Qualito Craft Distillery, Rowdy, Spirit Collection, Scampi Braai, to name a few.





Photography workshop





Hone your photography skills with a wildlife photography workshop by Michael Tucker and a landscape photography workshop by Robbie Aspeling, brought to you by Big Five Photography. Attend one for R150 or both for R250 and you get free entry into the Getaway Show.





Each session lasts two hours, the first with Michael taking place at 9.30am and the second with Robbie at 1pm, on both Saturday and Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to spend a day perfecting your pictures – and planning the destination to test your newly acquired skills.





Seats are limited and can be booked online





Over 150 travel and adventure stands





The Gauteng Getaway Show is renowned for providing travel inspiration, particularly for those in search of adventure on the African continent.





This year will be no different with 150 exhibitors providing a one-stop-shop of travel destinations, accommodation, outdoor gear, 4x4 products and accessories, motor homes, caravans and trailers, camping equipment and adventure operators.





The Gauteng Getaway Show is on at the Ticketpro Dome from October 4-6.





Show times

Friday: 10am to 8pm

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 4pm

Tickets: R80 for adults, R40 for scholars and pensioners, and free entry for kids 12 and under. It's R120 for a weekend pass.



