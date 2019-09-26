Gauteng is home to diverse culture, adventure activities and cuisine. If you are planning a holiday to Gauteng, you are in luck.
Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, which runs until Sunday, September 29, allows travellers to save up to 50 percent on travel deals. The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to travel and explore their own country.
Here are some experiences in Gauteng:
Soweto tour
No visit to Gauteng is complete without a visit to Soweto. Choose between a minibus, a safari or a sedan as your mode of transport before driving to some of the attractions. Places on the tour include Credo Mutwa Village, Hector Peterson Museum and the Soweto Brewery.