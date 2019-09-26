Soweto is one of the places in Gauteng that you must add to your bucket list. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Gauteng is home to diverse culture, adventure activities and cuisine. If you are planning a holiday to Gauteng, you are in luck.

Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, which runs until Sunday, September 29, allows travellers to save up to 50 percent on travel deals. The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to travel and explore their own country.