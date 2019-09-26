Soweto is one of the places in Gauteng that you must add to your bucket list. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Gauteng is home to diverse culture, adventure activities and cuisine. If you are planning a holiday to Gauteng, you are in luck. 

Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, which runs until Sunday, September 29, allows travellers to save up to 50 percent on travel deals. The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to travel and explore their own country. 

Here are some experiences in Gauteng: 

Soweto tour

No visit to Gauteng is complete without a visit to Soweto. Choose between a minibus, a safari or a sedan as your mode of transport before driving to some of the attractions. Places on the tour include Credo Mutwa Village, Hector Peterson Museum and the Soweto Brewery. 

Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/soweto-tour 

Go on a hot air balloon ride 

The flight over the Magalies Valley near Hekpoort is great for any special occasion. Just an hour from Johannesburg and 30 minutes from Krugersdorp, travellers will receive an hour-long flight as well as light refreshments and breakfast. 

Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/hot-air-balloon-flight

Explore Pretoria 

See Pretoria in a new light with this historic tour. 

The tour includes visits to the Voortrekker Monument or Freedom Square, the Union Buildings, Kruger House, Church Square, Hindu Temple and views of the Jacaranda trees. 

Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/pretoria-tshwane-tour