Travellers are lusting for these 2 Instagrammed SA neighbourhoods

Pretoria and Maboneng in Gauteng, South Africa, were voted among the most Instagrammed neighbourhoods, according to new Stokemont.com research. Pretoria, in 4th place, garnered 1.4 million tags, while Maboneng, in 24th position, garnered 146k.

Stokemont.com wanted to find out which neighbourhoods around the world people lust over the most. The company collated a list of 50 neighbourhoods from around the world, from sources such as Complex, Forbes and Timeout.

They researched hundreds of the coolest, most picturesque neighbourhoods around the globe, refining a list of 50 neighbourhoods. They then took it one step further, and discovered how many Instagram hashtags each place had garnered. Topping the list was Wynwood in Miami with 3.8 m tags, followed by Shinjuku in Tokyo with 2.7m tags, Astoria in New York with1.9m tags. Making the top 10 were Silver Lake in Los Angeles (1.4m), Hongdae in Seoul (1m), Champs-Elysées in Paris and Burano in Venice (both 1m), Chefchaouen in Northwest Morocco (861k) and Surry Hills in Sydney (561k).

The least Instagrammed neighbourhood was Onikan in Lagos with 1.4k tags. According to the research, the most Instagram-worthy neighbourhoods were LA, London, Seoul and Tokyo. The cities that were tagged the most were LA, London, Seoul and Tokyo, all of which had two neighbourhoods tagged.