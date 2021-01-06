WATCH: Fourways resident turns sinkhole into 'beach oasis'
President Cyril Ramaphosa might have closed beaches, rivers and dams but he didn’t mention anything about sinkholes.
Then again who would have thought that a sinkhole could be turned into a natural “pool”.
Well, a Fourways resident has converted the massive sinkhole outside his house into a “splash pool” to highlight the decaying water system and infrastructure in Gauteng.
Paul Tilly took to Facebook to post an image of a guy who is referred to a the ‘Sinkhole Teacher’, chilling in a the sinkhole pool with a large blow up pink flamingo and a bucket of HTH on the side.
The post captioned, “A South African has made light of current lockdown restrictions where beaches, rivers and dams are prohibited, and a failure in local infrastructure where a sinkhole has appeared in a popular middle class suburb of Johannesburg. With a tub of chlorine to the ready, he’s made his own South African riviera!”
The post has since gone viral and has now been dubbed the Fourway Beach.
A rather unorthodox way to spend you summer vacation!
It was further reported that the Fourways ‘Sinkhole Teacher’ pledged to take a photo by a different water burst each day'.
Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy, took to Twitter with another video of the ’Sinkhole Teacher’ snorkelling in a different water filled sinkhole.
My “sinkhole" teacher… South Africans always find the funniest side of really serious situations. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/3r8lVcajuX— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) November 4, 2020
