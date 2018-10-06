Towering above the V&A Waterfront, this five-star spot boasts spectacular views of the City Bowl. There are two options here, one at The Willaston Bar on the 6th floor and the more popular option, The Silo Rooftop. Of course, you'll need a reservation to secure a seat on the 11th floor. Opulence and attention to detail are what you'll find at both spots. Drinks might be on the pricey side but the view is priceless.

Location: Silo Square, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

HARALD’S BAR AND TERRACE

Options are always welcome when it comes to unwinding after a long day at the office. This spot on the 11th floor of the Park Inn Hotel by Radisson offers a welcome retreat with panoramic views of the city. A trendy spot, the vibe is laid-back. Aside from the classic cocktails, there is a wonderful list of snack items to choose from, favourites being the biltong and avo burger and chilli poppers.

When it comes to drinks, there is a range of craft beers, wines, spirits and innovative mixology blends. Brandy lovers will appreciate the concoctions served.

Location: Park Inn by Radisson, 29 Heerengracht Street, Foreshore, Cape Town

THE DECK ROOFTOP POOL AND BAR

Aside from the spellbinding views, you can enjoy a drink and take a swim too. Leaning more on the rustic side, you will get a kick out of the cocktails on offer. With names like Rooftop Margarita, Sex in the Pool and Cult Recharge, you won’t be leaving early.

Location: Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village, 27 Somerset Road, Green Point, Cape Town

14 Stories Rooftop Bar

14 STORIES ROOFTOP BAR

Boasting wonderful views of Table Mountain, Signal Hill and the V&A Waterfront, this is is the place to be seen around town.

A light menu of casual snacks and signature cocktails ensures that every visit is unforgettable.

Location: SunSquare Cape Town City Bowl, 23 Buitengracht Street, corner of Buitengracht and Strand streets, Cape Town Central

SOUTHERN SUN ISLAND BAR

I’ve many wonderful memories here. From attending events to welcoming in the new year. However, due to its central location, it also makes for the perfect detour to enjoy a cocktail or three. The service is always on point. You get to enjoy the wonderful vistas of Randburg, Hyde Park and Sandton. A most enjoyable swanky spot, where you can chill by the poolside or enjoy the comfy couches inside.

Location: Hyde Park Corner, Sandton

COPPER BAR

Nestled in Bryanston, this venue is the brainchild of Anthea Knowles, who wanted a place where people can enjoy the open air, let their hair down, enjoy their cocktails and drown out their stresses with the view and music. This venue, catering mostly for private events, opens to the public on Thursday evenings. Make sure you are on the guest list.

Location: Corner Main Office Park, 2 Payne Road, Bryanston, Sandton

KATY’S PALACE BAR

The decor at this gem will bowl you over. It’s a cross between modern and timeless elegance with vintage-framed photos. There are touches of quirkiness with bicycles on the walls. There’s often live music too.

Location: Top Floor, 6 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton

ROOFTOP café - THE LIVING ROOM

A wonderful relaxed spot. And perfect for the health-conscious, with healthy meze platters, sharing plates and salads. For those forgoing the smoothies, they have bubbles, traditional and speciality cocktails. Sundowners are a bit on the pricey side but you will love the ambience.

Location: 20 Kruger Street, 5th Floor Main Change Building, Maboneng Precinct

THE LIGHTHOUSE BAR

Offers breathtaking ocean views of uMhlanga beach, it’s a spot to unwind, with great music and exotic cocktails. The dark wood and leather detail, sprinkled in crimson and gold, are pleasing. Word to the wise, you might want to uber there.

Location: At Oyster Box, 2 Lighthouse Road, uMhlanga

THE PANORAMA BAR

A perfect meeting place for catch-ups or venting sessions. This Durban beachfront bar offers a flavourful mix of cocktails from classic mojitos and negronis to a reinvented tall tang and whiskyjinja - ask the mixologist to recommend something. Wine by the glass or bottle is available.

Location: Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, 63 Snell Parade, Durban