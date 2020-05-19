Here's how you can bid on luxury getaways for a good cause
The Caleo Foundation, a non-profit conservation organisation established in Switzerland, has launched a #bednightsforfoodparcels fundraising initiative to support vulnerable communities in South Africa.
The Caleo Foundation. In South Africa, the Caleo Foundation is the custodian of both Sanbona Wildlife Reserve and Jock Safari Lodge.
There will be a silent auction that will run from May 18 to 22, 2020 for travellers to bid on luxury getaways via Facebook, Instagram or email. Auction items include an all-inclusive 2-night stay at Jock Safari Lodge for two people sharing.
All proceeds from this highest bid will be donated to food parcels for the Do More Foundation. Jock Safari Lodge is situated in the south-western corner of the Kruger National Park.
Steeped in history, it is known for its warm hospitality and unforgettable wildlife encounters. It accommodates only 30 guests at two unique lodges. “The Main Jock and Fitzpatrick's at Jock is a perfect choice when planning a post-lockdown safari adventure, a special occasion, or a vacation the whole family can enjoy,” the lodge revealed in a press statement.
It’s sister-property Sanbona Wildlife Reserve has sponsored an auction item of a 2-night stay at flagship Dwyka Tented Lodge within the Sanbona Wildlife Reserve, including all meals and safari activities for two people.
All funds raised from this winning bid will be donated to two worthy causes in the Little Karoo – Breede River Hospice and Helpende Handjies. Sanbona is a three-hour drive from Cape Town, providing an authentic safari wilderness experience with a choice of three different lodges, including the child-friendly Gondwana Family Lodge, as well as the seasonal Explorer Camp.
For more information, visit Jock Safari Lodge at www.facebook.com/JockSafariLodge/ or www.instagram.com/jocksafari/?hl=en
Visit Sanbona Wildlife Reserve at www.facebook.com/SanbonaWildlifeReserve or www.instagram.com/sanbonasafari/?hl=en