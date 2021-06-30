Here’s what you need to know about SA air travel, border crossing and cruises during level 4

TRANSPORT Minister Fikile Mbalula has explained what travellers can expect during adjusted level 4 which came into effect on Monday, June 28. Air travel

Restrictions on international air travel remained, with international flights departing from OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town, Lanseria International and Kruger Mpumalanga International Airports. Long-haul flight departures and landings at the airports are permitted during the hours of curfew. "Restrictions inside the cabin remain, and aircraft must continue to comply with protocols," Mbalula said.

South African airlines have updated their flight schedules to adhere to adjusted level 4 regulations, so if you are travelling, monitor your flight times. Border crossing Mbalula made no changes to cross-border transport services directions. The 20 land borders remain open. The 33 land borders will remain closed as per the amended regulations. He said the cross border transport sector must continue to comply with the health protocol and mask-wearing.

Passenger vessels and cruise liners The ban on passenger vessels and cruise liners remains. "There will be no changes to the directions regulating the movement of ships. The ban on passenger vessels and cruise liners remains in place. Only vessels bringing in cargo are allowed to call on our ports."