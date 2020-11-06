How much it costs to park your car at these SA airports

When I am out of the city for more than two days, I tend to park my car at the airport. It is convenient and saves me the costly expense of using a rideshare service. Parking at the airport? Here is what you will pay to park your car at these SA airports: King Shaka International Airport Travellers pay R95 a day, thereafter R65 per every 12 hours. The multiparking fee is R180 a day. Long term parking for 0-5 days cost R310, thereafter R62 a day. Cape Town International Airport

Travellers using the airport parking pay R150 a day. If you park longer than 5 days, it is R65 a day after the fifth day.

O.R. Tambo International Airport

Rates start from R190 a day.

Lanseria International Airport

Parking starts from R132 a day. Rates prices differ daily.

Upington International Airport

If you park at the airport from 12 to 24 hours, you pay R124. Parking for 2 days cost R185, 3 days cost R252, 4 days cost R316, 5 days cost R380, 6 days cost R440 and a week costs R508.

East London Airport

Known as one of Eastern Cape's busiest airports, East London Airport charges R300 for 0-3 days, and thereafter R55 a day for long stay park.

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

Serving mostly travellers to Kruger National Park, travellers pay R80 a day. If you park for longer than 14 days, travellers get a 25 percent discount.

Skukuza Airport

There is no charge for parking, but travellers park their car at their own risk.

Polokwane International Airport

Rates start from R100 a day, 1-2 days cost R150, 2-5 days cost R300 and 5-7 days cost R500, 8-14 days is R600, 15-30 days is R1000.

Bram Fischer International Airport

Travellers pay R84 a day in open parking and R124 in the shaded parking.

Port Elizabeth International Airport

Despite attempts since Monday, November 2, IOL Travel was unable to contact the airport.

