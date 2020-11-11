How much return Airlink and Lift flights will cost you during peak season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Booking a flight is generally expensive for many travellers. Most prices increase during peak season and the holidays as more people travel during these times. IOL Travel showcases the cost of flight tickets on Airlink and Lift. Read our article on other SA airlines flight prices here. The calculations We chose the cost of tickets on flights between December 24 (departure date) and December 31 (return date). Please note dates of flights may increase or decrease due to demand or lack of.

Airlink

The view from a window seat on an Airlink flight to Skukuza. Picture: Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban to Johannesburg

The 1 hour 10 minute flight to Johannesburg starts from R667,98 and the return flight starts from R667,98. The total cost of the trip starts from R1335, 96.

Johannesburg to Durban

The 1 hour 5 minutes departure flight starts from R840,48 while the return flight starts from R667,98. The total cost of the trip starts from R1508,48.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2 hour 5 minutes departure flight starts from R840,48 while the return flight starts from R1231,48. The total cost of the trip starts from R2071,96.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour 10 minute departure and return flight starts from R1231,48, making the total cost R2462,96.

Durban to Cape Town

The 4 hour 25 minute departure and return flight (it has a stop in Johannesburg) starts from R2071,96. The total cost starts from R4143,92.

Cape Town to Durban

The flight from Cape Town starts from R1646,46 and a return flight starts from R1899, 46. The total cost of the trip is R3545,92.

Lift Airline

Co-founders Gidon Novick and Jonathan Ayache. Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour flight to Cape Town starts from R855. The return flight starts from R1095. The total cost of the trip starts from R1950.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The flight to Johannesburg starts from R1195 while the return flight starts from R1095. The total cost of the trip starts from R2290.

Johannesburg to George

The 1 hour 55 minute departure flight from Johannesburg starts from R1745 while the return flight starts from R1595. The total cost of the trip starts from R3280.